Three ‘keyless’ vehicles stolen from Maidenbower and Pound Hill areas of Crawley
Police said the vehicles that have been stolen are ‘keyless’.
The force have provided residents with five top tips to protect their keyless entry car from being taken.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that we have received reports of vehicles being stolen in #Crawley, most recent is three vehicles being stolen from Maidenbower and Pound Hill area.
“Vehicles being stolen are from keyless vehicles, thieves only need to be within a few metres of your car key to capture the signal, even if it’s inside your home.
“This means that even if your car and home are secure, thieves can still unlock, start and steal your car.
“How to protect your keyless entry car:
- When at home keep your car key (and the spare) well away from the car.
- Put the keys in a screened or signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag and check if the bag or pouch is still working every few months.
- Re-programme your keys if you buy a second-hand car.
- Turn off wireless signals on your fob when it's not being used.
- Additional physical security such as locks and immobilisers are still highly recommended.
“Visit our web page here for crime prevention information on car and vehicle theft.”