Three men arrested after person is taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following Hastings stabbing

Officers said the incident happened in Cambridge Road at around 3.10am on Saturday, September 3.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Officers responded to a report of an altercation between two groups of people in Hastings town centre, which was resolved peacefully.

“Approximately 15 minutes after the groups had gone in separate directions officers received a report that a man from one of the groups had been stabbed outside ESK.”

Cambridge Road, Hastings. Picture from Dan Jessup

A 41-year-old man was taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’, according to officers.

Police added: “The road was closed while investigating officers, including forensics, attended the scene to continue their enquiries.

“There is likely to be an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue.

“A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class A drug.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH, wounding with intent, two different counts of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class A and B drug.

“A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH, wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.”