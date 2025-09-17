Three men arrested and bailed after 'series of incidents' reported in West Sussex

Published 17th Sep 2025
The police have appealed for witnesses, amid an investigation into a ‘series of incidents’ in the Adur district of West Sussex.

Three men were recently arrested and subsequently ‘bailed with conditions’ while police officers ‘continue to investigate’.

"We are investigating a series of incidents in the Shoreham and Southwick areas,” an Adur and Worthing Police statement – on Wednesday, September 17 – read.

“It follows reports of a burglary, vehicle break-in and suspicious behaviour in Stoney Lane, Shoreham between 2am and 4.15am on September 1.

The police have appealed for witnesses, amid an investigation into a ‘series of incidents’ in the Adur district of West Sussex. Photo: Sussex World stock imageplaceholder image
“We received further reports of suspicious activity in these areas.

"Witnesses or anyone in the area with relevant CCTV, dashcam, doorbell or mobile phone footage is asked to come forward if they have not already done so.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 368 of 01/09.

