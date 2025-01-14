Three men arrested following high speed pursuit in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking from an address in Eastbourne following a high speed pursuit in East Sussex, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police said that officers detected a yellow Ford Fiesta in Peacehaven, but the driver then failed to stop for police in the early hours of Saturday, January 11.

The vehicle was driven dangerously at high speed, travelling the wrong way through the one-way ring road in Newhaven, police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Specialist officers from the Roads Policing Unit deployed a spike strip to deflate the tyres near Litlington, and the vehicle stopped shortly afterwards.

“The occupants decamped from the car, with one man arrested by the vehicle, one man arrested near the A27, and a third man arrested after he was traced to a garden by PD Sonny, a three-year-old German Shepherd.

“Police can confirm that following the pursuit and an investigation by Eastbourne CID, 19-year-old Reece Beresford, of St Mary’s Avenue, Hailsham, and 18-year-old Finlay Snow, of no fixed address, were charged with aggravated vehicle taking - being carried on or in a vehicle that caused property damage.

“Snow was also charged with possession of a bladed article.

“Both men appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 13, where they were remanded in custody.

“Beresford will next appear before Hastings Magistrates' Court on February 3.

“Snow will next appear before Crawley Magistrates' Court on January 20.

“A 19-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, drug driving, taking a vehicle without the owners’ consent, and driving without insurance.

“He has been bailed, pending further investigation.”