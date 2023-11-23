Three men arrested in Crawley following London robbery
Sussex Police said on November 9, a tracked stolen item was found in The Broadwalk, Crawley following a robbery in London on November 3.
The stolen item was seized along with a large quantity of cash, police added.
A police spokesperson said: “Three men were arrested in relation to the incident: A 23-year-old man from Crawley on suspicion of conspiracy to handle stolen goods and money laundering, a 40-year-old man from Ealing, London on suspicion of conspiracy to handle stolen goods, and a 24-year-old man from Crawley on suspicion of conspiracy to handle stolen goods.
“All three suspects have been bailed, pending further enquiries. Our investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 737 of 09/11.”