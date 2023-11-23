Three men have been arrested in Crawley following a robbery in London, police said this morning (Thursday, November 23).

Sussex Police said on November 9, a tracked stolen item was found in The Broadwalk, Crawley following a robbery in London on November 3.

The stolen item was seized along with a large quantity of cash, police added.

A police spokesperson said: “Three men were arrested in relation to the incident: A 23-year-old man from Crawley on suspicion of conspiracy to handle stolen goods and money laundering, a 40-year-old man from Ealing, London on suspicion of conspiracy to handle stolen goods, and a 24-year-old man from Crawley on suspicion of conspiracy to handle stolen goods.