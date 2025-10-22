Three men arrested in Peacehaven Mosque arson investigation

Sussex Police have announced that detectives investigating an arson attack at Peacehaven Mosque have arrested three further suspects.

Police said emergency services were called to the building in Phyllis Avenue at about 9.50pm on Saturday, October 4, to reports of two individuals spraying accelerant on the front door before setting it alight.

An investigation was then launched by the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team. Police said four men were arrested but all four have been released with no further action to be taken.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Wednesday, October 22: “Following extensive further enquiries, including a number of public appeals for information and a reward offered by Crimestoppers, three separate suspects have now been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. All three men – a 34 year-old and a 42-year-old from Peacehaven, and a 38 year-old from Seaford – remain in custody at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore, of Surrey and Sussex’s Major Crime Team, said: “This has been a rigorous, thorough investigation, recognising the significant distress the incident caused to the victims and wider community. We are continuing to gather any available evidence and are exploring multiple lines of enquiry.

“Our officers are continuing to engage with the community to offer reassurance and support and we would encourage anyone who has been impacted, or has any information that could help us, to speak to an officer or report to us online or via 101. Alternatively, you can report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”