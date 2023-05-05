Later, vehicles were involved in a pursuit with police from Hove to Hailsham.
Specialist officers from the Roads Policing Unit were joined by officers from the Dogs Unit, Tactical Firearms Unit, and by the National Police Air Service helicopter.
Three arrests were made after an Audi S3 was safely brought to a stop on the A22 near the Cophall roundabout. Officers in the area were able to deflate the tyres of the vehicle to prevent further dangerous driving.
Three men appeared before Brighton Magistrates' Court on May 4, they were all charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.
Jack Winstanley, 20, of Grand Parade, Brighton, Tommy Killick, 25, of Cotswold Close, Eastbourne, and Lenny Bodker, 23, of Summerhill, Polegate, were bailed to appear before Lewes Crown Court on June 1.