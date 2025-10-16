Three men charged with rape of a woman in Brighton

Three men have been charged in connection with the rape of a woman on Brighton beach, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Police said they received a report that a woman had been raped on the lower esplanade in Brighton at around 5am on the morning of Saturday, October 4.

“An investigation was launched, and the 33-year-old victim continues to be supported by specialist officers,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“Three men – Abdulla Ahmadi, 25, an Iranian national from Crewe, and Karin Al-Danasurt, 20, and Ibrahim Alshafe, 25, both Eqyptian nationals from Horsham – have been arrested and each charged with two counts of rape.

Brighton seafront lower esplanade. Photo: Google Maps

“They have been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (October 16).”

Detective Superintendent Andy Harbour added: “This has been a fast-paced investigation with all three suspects having been identified through thorough investigative work.

“I commend the bravery of the victim who we continue to support with specialist officers.

“I understand how distressing this incident will be for the community and our dedicated partnership operations to protect women and girls will continue in earnest.

“Three men have been remanded in custody, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

“If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Brampton.”