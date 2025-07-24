Three men jailed as Sussex & Surrey Serious and Organised Crime Unit disrupt UK-wide multi-kilo drug supply worth millions

Three men have been jailed, a woman has been given a community order, and one man has been convicted in relation to the supply of over 100 kilograms (kg) of class A and B drugs as a result of the investigation.

The five defendants are linked to a major organised crime group believed to be responsible for a larger UK-wide supply of hundreds of kilos of drugs worth multi-millions of pounds, one of Sussex’s biggest operations.

To date, 32 members of the wider organised crime group have been arrested, and a significant number of illegal drugs and weapons have been taken off the streets across Sussex.

All information comes directly from Sussex Police

The investigation

Officers began the investigation after receiving evidence of significant drugs supply from a Thames Valley Police traffic stop.

On August 9, 2023, Thames Valley Police officers seized 10kg of cocaine from a car stopped for speeding.

Mark O’Shea, 42, of Church Street West, Woking, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine. He was jailed for six years.

During the Thames Valley Police investigation, O’Shea was found to have links to Eastbourne and to Jake Tompsett, who played a leading role in the drugs gang.

Following significant further investigation by Sussex & Surrey Serious and Organised Crime Unit, officers conducted a warrant to search the home of Tompsett, on August 13, 2024.

A mobile phone linked to Tompsett was found at the address containing communications with the other defendants and evidence of large amounts of UK-wide drug dealing. The phone also contained financial evidence that showed Tompsett was running a multi-million-pound drug supply operation.

Tompsett was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

On the same day, officers completed a search warrant at the home of Robert Lawrence in connection Tompsett and seized from the property:

12kg of cannabis

5kg of cocaine

Over £5,000 in cash

Lawrence was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Further suspects were identified and officers were able to link Robin Kingham and Rebecca Allfrey to Jake Tompsett and the storage and supply of class A drugs.

On January 21 this year, officers conducted a search warrant at the home of Kingham and seized from the residence:

1kg cocaine

500g benzocaine

7kg ketamine

4,543 tablets of ecstasy (MDMA)

Approximately £11,500 in cash

Three offensive weapons including a knife, a baton and a firearm

Kingham was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, conspiring to supply a class A drug, selling, supplying or offering to sell or supply a medicinal product not subject to general sale, acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

Rebecca Allfrey was arrested later that day on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Following multiple lines of further investigations, officers conducted a search warrant at a property in Lewes on February 26 and seized:

3kg of ketamine

Ecstasy (MDMA)

Multiple bags of cannabis

Four bags of magic mushrooms

500g cocaine

£700 in cash

Multiple offensive weapons including truncheons, knives and firearms

Nigel Evendon was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs, possessing a firearm without a certificate, possessing, acquiring or using criminal property, possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid, gas or electrical incapacitation device.

Five people charged

Tompsett was charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and money laundering and remanded in custody.

Lawrence was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A and B drugs, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and remanded in custody.

Kingham was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possessing with intent to supply a class A and B drugs, acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, and remanded in custody.

Allfrey was charged with being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and bailed pending her appearance in court.

Evendon was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, cannabis, cannabis resin, ketamine and ecstasy (MDMA), possession of a firearm without a certificate, possession of a firearm of length less than 30cm or 60cm prohibited weapon, five counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group, and remanded in custody.

Sentencing

Four of the defendants appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, July 18, for sentencing.

Jake Tompsett, 39, of Aspen Gardens, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to being concerned in supplying a controlled class A drug to another and was sentenced to 12-and-a-half-years in prison.

Robert Lawrence, 39, of Queens Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supplying a class A drug to another, being concerned in the supplying a class B drug to another and possessing criminal property. He was jailed for ten-and-a-half years.

Robin Kingham, 34, of Swan Avenue, Upminster, Havering, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, possessing an offensive weapon in a private place, acquiring, using or possessing criminal property and possession with intent to supply class A drug. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Rebecca Allfrey, 33, of Church Street, Shoreham, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and was given a community order of 250 hours of community service.

Nigel Evendon, 59, of Eastbourne Road, Halland, near Lewes, pleaded guilty to participation in an organised crime group, two counts of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possession with intent to supply a class B drug, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, two counts of possessing a prohibited firearm and ten counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place. He is due to appear at Lewes Crown on August 29 for sentencing.

Detective Sergeant Jason Vickers said: “I am pleased to see that the sentencings reflect the magnitude of this operation.

“The supply of all classes of illicit drugs causes so much harm not only for those who become addicted to these substances and their immediate friends and family, but also to wider communities.

“Illegal drugs are often linked with other crimes including violence and exploitation of young people and vulnerable adults and have an incredibly negative impact on individuals and society.

“It’s thanks to the hard work and determination of the Sussex & Surrey Serious Organised Crime Unit to disrupt and ultimately dismantle organised crime groups that these perpetrators have been brought to justice.

“This is a significant step in disrupting a major drugs operation.

“Our work however does not stop here. We will continue to tackle organised crime groups and strive to keep communities safe.”

