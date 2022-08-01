Three men to appear in court for Emsworth Murder

Police

Police were called at about 11.10am on Saturday July 23 after the 47-year-old victim was found seriously injured on land along Marlpit Lane. He was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on Monday July 25.

An investigation was launched, which led to the arrest of Joseph Butler, 22, of Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook; Tarin Hopkins, 20, of Common Road, Hambrook; and Thomas Goldring, 20, of no fixed address.

All three have since been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

The victim’s next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers.

In the meantime, detectives are urging anyone with any information about the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Bridport.