Three people have been arrested in Eastbourne who were linked to the theft of a motorcycle.

Sussex Police reported that three people were arrested on June 22 as part of the force’s Response Police Week of Action.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Response Investigations Team D were out and about on June 22 when they were approached by a victim who had just had their motorcycle stolen.

“Following the swift actions of Response Teams, and the owners bike security measures, officers were able to track it across the town.

“They attended the last known location for the motorbike where three individuals and the bike were present.

“After initial checks, searches and questioning, officers were satisfied there were grounds to arrest the three suspects on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and they were conveyed to custody.