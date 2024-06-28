Three people arrested following motorcycle theft in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 28th Jun 2024, 15:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Three people have been arrested in Eastbourne who were linked to the theft of a motorcycle.

Sussex Police reported that three people were arrested on June 22 as part of the force’s Response Police Week of Action.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Response Investigations Team D were out and about on June 22 when they were approached by a victim who had just had their motorcycle stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Following the swift actions of Response Teams, and the owners bike security measures, officers were able to track it across the town.

Three people have been arrested in Eastbourne who were linked to the theft of a motorcycle. Picture: Sussex PoliceThree people have been arrested in Eastbourne who were linked to the theft of a motorcycle. Picture: Sussex Police
Three people have been arrested in Eastbourne who were linked to the theft of a motorcycle. Picture: Sussex Police

“They attended the last known location for the motorbike where three individuals and the bike were present.

“After initial checks, searches and questioning, officers were satisfied there were grounds to arrest the three suspects on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and they were conveyed to custody.

“The bike was later reunited with its owner, and our investigations following this latest arrest continues.”