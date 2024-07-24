Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three people have been convicted for burglary following an incident in East Sussex.

The force said that officers were called to a report of a burglary at a property in Coxwell Close on January 7.

Police said that it was heard two men; Remy Cadoret and Romeo Dankwa, and a 15-year-old boy who can’t be named for legal reasons, forced their way into the house.

One of the males is believed to have had a knife and assaulted a man in the property, police added.

Police said that bank cards, cash and a number of electronics were stolen during the raid.

Acting on intelligence, police quickly identified the vehicle they attempted to escape in and following a pursuit, the car crashed, and they were all arrested, police added

They were all charged with aggravated burglary.

Cadoret, 20, of Mayola Road, Hackney and Dankwa, 20, of Walford Road, Hackney were found guilty following a three-week trial at Brighton Crown Court, which begun on the 24 June.

The 15-year-old boy from Bromley pleaded guilty on June 18 and was referred to the Youth Offender Panel, police added.

Cadoret and Dankwa are due to be sentenced at Brighton Crown Court on September 20.

Detective Constable Steven Pittman said: “This was a shocking incident and I am glad that convictions have been secured.

“They are dangerous individuals which caused huge distress to the property owners who not only had their property stolen, but were violently threatened and assaulted.