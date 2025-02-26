Three sentenced following brawl on Sussex high street

Three men have been sentenced following a brawl in a high street in Sussex.

Police said that in the afternoon of April 2, 2024, multiple men were reported to be involved in an altercation with weapons in Station Road and Franklin Road, Portslade.

One of the perpetrators were seriously injured during the violence, suffering a large wound to their arm, police added.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers attended and between April 2 and April 4, nine people were arrested in connection with the police investigation. Two were later released without charge.

On Tuesday, February 25 at Lewes Crown Court, Sarbast Ibrahimi, 25, of Westry Close, Norfolk was given a term of two years and nine months, Sardam Qadir, 31 of Blacksail Walk, Oldham, was sentenced to two years, and Ayob Mohammed, 21, of Western Road, Brighton was sentenced to 18 months in prison following a brawl in Portslade. Picture: Sussex Police

"Six of the men were charged on April 4 and appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court.

“Kosar Banaee, 20, from Brighton, was charged with violent disorder and remanded in custody. He was later released on court bail.

"Hogr Banaee, 24, from Hove, was charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. He was remanded in custody, but later released on court bail.

"Kozheen Banaee, 24, from Brighton, was charged with violent disorder, possession of an offensive weapon and grievous bodily harm with intent. He was remanded in custody, but later released on court bail.

"Ali Husseini, 20, from Brighton, was charged with violent disorder and bailed with strict conditions.

"Ayob Mohammed, 21, of Western Road, Brighton, was charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon and remanded in custody. He was later released on court bail.

"Sardam Qadir, 31 of Blacksail Walk, Oldham, was charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon and bailed with strict conditions.

"On April 5, Sarbast Ibrahimi, 25, of Westry Close, Norfolk, was also charged with violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon. He appeared at court the following day where he was remanded in custody, but later released on court bail.

"The case went to trial at Brighton Crown Court in November 2024, where Kosar Banaee, Hogr Banaee, Kozeen Banaee, and Husseini were acquitted.

"Three men, Mohammed, Qadir and Ibrahimi, were all found guilty of their involvement and were released on bailed ahead of their sentencing.

"On Tuesday, February 25 at Lewes Crown Court, they were jailed for the roles they played.

"Ibrahimi was given a term of two years and nine months. Qadir was sentenced to two years, and Mohammed, 18 months.”

The officer who led the investigation, Detective Constable Alice Pickard said: "This violence was not only completely unacceptable, but it was also deeply unsettling for the local community.

"Members of the public who were simply going about their everyday lives found themselves suddenly thrust into a chaotic and frightening situation, with many fearing for their own safety.

"This incident has resulted in the sentencing of three individuals, and it serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of such violent actions."