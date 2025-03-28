Three teenage boys arrested after Findon Valley robbery
Adur and Worthing Police a 16-year-old boy ‘reported being robbed of his bike’ about 5.15pm on Saturday (March 22).
"Three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a robbery at The Gallops,” a social media statement read.
"Officers responded to the scene, where they met the victim and his parents.
“Enquiries have since led to the arrest of three local boys, one aged 16 and two aged 14.
"They have been bailed until June as our enquiries continue.”
In the meantime, the police are urging anyone who saw what happened – or captured anything on camera – to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250054216.