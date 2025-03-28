Three teenage boys arrested after Findon Valley robbery

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 11:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Three teenage boys have been arrested after a robbery in Findon Valley, police have confirmed.

Adur and Worthing Police a 16-year-old boy ‘reported being robbed of his bike’ about 5.15pm on Saturday (March 22).

"Three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a robbery at The Gallops,” a social media statement read.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Officers responded to the scene, where they met the victim and his parents.

Three teenage boys have been arrested after a robbery in Findon Valley, police have confirmed. (Photo: Stock image / National World)Three teenage boys have been arrested after a robbery in Findon Valley, police have confirmed. (Photo: Stock image / National World)
Three teenage boys have been arrested after a robbery in Findon Valley, police have confirmed. (Photo: Stock image / National World)

“Enquiries have since led to the arrest of three local boys, one aged 16 and two aged 14.

"They have been bailed until June as our enquiries continue.”

In the meantime, the police are urging anyone who saw what happened – or captured anything on camera – to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250054216.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice