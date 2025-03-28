Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three teenage boys have been arrested after a robbery in Findon Valley, police have confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adur and Worthing Police a 16-year-old boy ‘reported being robbed of his bike’ about 5.15pm on Saturday (March 22).

"Three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with a robbery at The Gallops,” a social media statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Officers responded to the scene, where they met the victim and his parents.

Three teenage boys have been arrested after a robbery in Findon Valley, police have confirmed. (Photo: Stock image / National World)

“Enquiries have since led to the arrest of three local boys, one aged 16 and two aged 14.

"They have been bailed until June as our enquiries continue.”

In the meantime, the police are urging anyone who saw what happened – or captured anything on camera – to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250054216.