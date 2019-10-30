Three teenagers arrested after boy, 15, robbed of his trainers in Uckfield

Three teenagers were arrested after a 15-year-old boy was robbed of his trainers in Uckfield.

Sussex Police said the victim was with friends when he was approached by three other youths – who are known to police – in Bell Farm Road at around 4pm on Monday (October 28).​

The incident happened in Bell Farm Road, Uckfield. Picture: Google Street View

They continued into an alleyway near Tesco, said police, where the victim was pushed to the floor and forced to hand over his footwear.

All three suspects – local boys aged 17, 15 and 14 – were arrested within 24 hours, on suspicion of robbery, confirmed police. The trio have been interviewed and released on conditional bail until November 26, pending further enquiries.

The victim was left shaken but not hurt, police said, and his trainers were later recovered and returned to him.

Inspector Jon Gross said: “Officers have worked swiftly to identify the suspects involved and take enforcement action. Tackling this type of incident is a priority for Sussex Police and I would caution anyone against getting involved in serious offences such as this.

“There is an excellent working relationship within the town between local officers and community leaders, and on all sides a commitment to tackling perpetrators of public place antisocial behaviour and violence. Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 915 of 28/10.