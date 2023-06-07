AA Traffic News said the incident happened on Valebridge Road at World’s End with the first report of slow traffic coming in at 2.38pm.
AA Traffic News said: “Two cars and a van involved on Valebridge Road both ways near Homestead Lane.”
Sussex Police were approached for comment and have now confirmed the details of the incident. A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a three-vehicle collision (two cars and a van) around 3.25pm on Tuesday (June 6) in Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. No serious injuries were reported.”
