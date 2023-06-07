NationalWorldTV
Three-vehicle collision in Burgess Hill: police confirm incident following reports of slow moving traffic

There was a report of a crash involving several vehicles near Burgess Hill yesterday (Tuesday, June 6).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Jun 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST

AA Traffic News said the incident happened on Valebridge Road at World’s End with the first report of slow traffic coming in at 2.38pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Two cars and a van involved on Valebridge Road both ways near Homestead Lane.”

Sussex Police were approached for comment and have now confirmed the details of the incident. A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a three-vehicle collision (two cars and a van) around 3.25pm on Tuesday (June 6) in Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. No serious injuries were reported.”

