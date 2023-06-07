There was a report of a crash involving several vehicles near Burgess Hill yesterday (Tuesday, June 6).

AA Traffic News said the incident happened on Valebridge Road at World’s End with the first report of slow traffic coming in at 2.38pm.

AA Traffic News said: “Two cars and a van involved on Valebridge Road both ways near Homestead Lane.”

Sussex Police were approached for comment and have now confirmed the details of the incident. A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a three-vehicle collision (two cars and a van) around 3.25pm on Tuesday (June 6) in Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. No serious injuries were reported.”