Toddler injured in East Sussex hit and run as police appeal for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run which left a toddler hospitalised.
The incident happened on Sunday (January 14) in Staplehurst Road, according to Sussex Police.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The incident occurred at around 2.15pm and the driver did not stop at the scene.
"A witness to the hit and run described the vehicle as grey and small.
"The child attended hospital and is expected to make a full recovery from their injuries."
Police have asked anyone with information which could help the investigation to report it online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 651 of 14/1.