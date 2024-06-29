Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A search for one power tool with a tracking device led to the seizure of more than 3,500 suspected stolen items for which officers would now like to identify owners – some of whom may be in Sussex.

Kent Police officers have finished cataloguing the items since recovering them on April 26, and the latest estimate of their combined value is ‘believed to exceed one million pounds’.

A police spokesperson explained: “The victim of a theft of power tools, who had previously been targeted by thieves, attached trackers to their tools.

"A tracker on a stolen drill led officers from Kent Police’s Rural Task Force to obtain and execute a warrant, assisted by colleagues from Thames Valley Police, at an address in Swattenden.

Police officers have finished cataloguing the items since recovering them on April 26, and the latest estimate of their combined value is ‘believed to exceed one million pounds’. Photo: Kent Police

“In the search for the tracked item, officers uncovered a large haul of suspected stolen goods, including a quad bike confirmed to be stolen from Ashford, and six caravans stolen from locations nationwide including Bristol, Wales, Southampton, Staffordshire and Sussex.”

Five ‘local men’ – aged between 18 and 44 – were arrested alongside a 19-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy on suspicion of multiple offences relating to theft, police said. They have since been bailed pending further investigations.

The items that have been recovered and catalogued included: drills and impact drivers; saws; angle grinders; multi tools; nail guns; generators; disc cutters; hand tools; garden power tools; laser levels; batteries and chargers; radios and other miscellaneous electrical tools/items, police said.

Brands of items included DeWalt, Makita, Milwaukee, Bosch, Hitachi and Stihl.

Six caravans were stolen from locations nationwide including Bristol, Wales, Southampton, Staffordshire and Sussex, police said. Photo: Kent Police

The police spokesperson added: “Officers are keen to identity the rightful owners of the tools.

“Members of the public who have been victims of power tool thefts are encouraged to look at the above list of items and manufacturers and get in contact if they believe their property may have been recovered as part of this operation.

“To claim an item, applicants need to email [email protected] with either proof of purchase, serial number(s), and/or details of unique identifying features.

“If the item has been reported stolen, the crime reference number and/or date and location of the theft should also be provided.”

The email address will remain open until 11.59pm on Sunday, July 21.

Police said officers ‘anticipate a large response’, which will take a ‘considerable amount of time to process’. Applicants are ‘politely asked to remain patient during this time’.

Sussex Police shared the appeal in a neighbourhood appeal to residents via email.

