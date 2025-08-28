Tortoise stolen from Hassocks reunited with owner after being found by lorry driver in Horsham

A stolen tortoise from Hassocks has been reunited with its owner after being discovered by a lorry driver in Horsham.

Sussex Police said the 35-year-old pet was taken on July 21 after someone broke into an outbuilding in the Hassocks area.

But the tortoise was found by a lorry driver in Horsham, who cared for her all the way to Yorkshire while social media helped trace the animal’s owner.

Police said the tortoise’s owner was ‘overjoyed’ to be reunited with the beloved pet, and ‘truly appreciative’ of everyone who helped bring her home.

A 35-year-old tortoise stolen from an outbuilding in Hassocks has been reunited with its owner. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We have received good news of the 35-year-old tortoise stolen from an outbuilding in #Hassocks last month, it is incredible to hear she has made it back home safely.

“The fact that a lorry driver found her in Horsham and cared for her all the way to Yorkshire while social media helped trace her owner – what a beautiful example of community spirit and compassion.

“Her owner is overjoyed, truly appreciative to all that participated in getting her safely back to her family home.

“Stories like this remind us how powerful collective kindness can be.”