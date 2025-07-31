Tradespeople 'being driven out of business' by tool theft

Tradespeople are being driven out of business by brazen criminals stealing their tools and equipment.

New research shows more than one in 10 tradespeople in the south east had considered leaving their trade due to the impact of tool theft and one in 20 knew someone who had quit in the last 12 months.

The research, from insurance company NFU Mutual, showed that nearly seven in every 10 tradespeople surveyed had been a victim of theft in the last year.

NFU Mutual spokesperson Zoe Knight said: “The theft of tools from hard-working tradespeople across the south east not only impacts their ability to earn a livelihood, but also burdens them financially and emotionally.

“It’s sad to see so many tradespeople either considering leaving the industry or knowing people who have because of crime – and shows how devastating this can be for individuals.

“It is more important than ever to take as many security steps as you can to try and protect yourself – mark tools, increase vehicle security, install cameras where possible – and try to deter thieves who are committing these thefts.”