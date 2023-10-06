Traffic warden sustains 'serious injuries' following assault in Worthing

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a traffic warden was assaulted in Worthing.

Police said the victim suffered serious injuries after being attacked on Alexander Terrace, near to the Nando’s restaurant, between 6.30pm and 7pm on Friday, August 18.

Police said the suspect was a passenger in a dark coloured van and is described by Sussex Police as white, 5’ 8” and of medium build with brown hair and wearing a green tracksuit.

Officers investigating the assault are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam or mobile phone footage.

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses after a traffic warden was assaulted in Worthing. Picture by Jon Rigby

Anyone with information is asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1225 of 18/08.

