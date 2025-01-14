Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager has appeared in court, charged with two counts of attempted murder after an incident involving an axe in Worthing.

Emergency services were called to an address in Rowlands Road, Worthing, in the early hours of Monday (January 13) after a man and a woman in their 40s ‘suffered serious injuries’, according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson added: “A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

"The victims were taken to hospital for treatment, where they remain at this time.

“The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was taken into custody and later charged. He is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 14.”

The police confirmed an axe was involved in the incident.

No plea was entered by the defendant on January 14, with the next hearing scheduled for Tuesday, February 11 at Lewes Crown Court.

Detective Chief Inspector Kelly Lewis said the boy is ‘known to the victims’, and officers are ‘not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident’.

She added: “This was a traumatic incident and our thoughts are with the two victims.

“There has been an increased police presence in the Rowlands Road area while we’ve carried out our enquiries and I’d like to thank residents and the wider community for their patience and understanding during this time.”

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to report it online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Bransford.