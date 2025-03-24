Travellers camped out in Bognor Regis forced to move on, county council says

A group of travellers camped out in Bognor Regis have been forced to move on, West Sussex County Council has said.

in an update posted to the county council website, a spokesperson said: “Oldlands Farm Business Park, Bognor Regis - There are currently four caravans parked at this location. All have been served with a notice requiring them to vacate the land. Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence. We will continue to monitor the site together with Sussex Police. Last updated: 24 March 2025”