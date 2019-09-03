Travellers in Seaford believed to be those who were moved on from Hove Lawns

Travellers who have pitched up on Martello Fields in Seaford are believed to be those who were moved on from Hove Lawns, police have said.

Twenty traveller vehicles arrived on the fields yesterday afternoon (September 2).

Travellers on Hove Lawns over the weekend. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A Sussex Police spokesman said local prevention officers patrolled the area overnight.

She added: “The police visited the site which is owned by Seaford Town Council and will carry out a joint assessment visit with the council on Tuesday morning (September 3), which is required by Home Office guidance before any enforcement action can be taken.

“Some of the travellers are believed to be those who were moved on from Hove Lawns on Monday (September 2).”

The town council urged residents to report any criminal or anti-social activity from the site to the police.

A spokesman said: “Seaford Town Council is aware that a large group of travellers have entered the Martello Fields without permission.

“The town council took the precaution of checking all the locks on the fields this morning and photographed them all as being fully locked.

“Criminal damage has therefore been reported to the police. However, to enable the town council to evict the trespassers as soon as possible residents are asked to report any criminal or anti-social activity from the site direct to the police.

“Photographs and videos are particularly useful. Once sufficient criminal activity has been recorded it is possible to evict them expeditiously.”

A fleet of motorhomes, believed to be almost 50 in number, moved onto Hove Lawns in Hove on Saturday evening (August 31).

Brighton & Hove City Council and Sussex Police worked together to take action and moved the travellers and vehicles using powers under S61 of the Police and Criminal Justice Act.

Residents can report any incidents to Sussex Police by phoning 101.

Alternatively they can report online at www.sussex.police.uk/ro/report.