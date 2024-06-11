Sussex Police were made aware of the encampment and ‘linked criminal damage’ at Adur Park, Stone Cross, on Sunday (June 9).

Aerial photographs showed several caravans and cars parked up on the field which is managed by Westham Parish Council.

A spokesperson for the police force confirmed they were ‘working closely’ with East Sussex County Council (ESCC) to ‘monitor and resolve the situation’ on Monday morning.

ESCC has now confirmed the travellers left the area this afternoon.

A spokespers on for the council said: “Members of our Gypsy and Traveller team attended Adur Park, Stone Cross at 8:30am on Tuesday, June 10 to conduct welfare checks and to give the group notice to leave.

“Our offic ers liaised with the police and the landowners, Westham Parish Council, and the group left the site on Tuesday afternoon.”

