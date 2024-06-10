Travellers set up camp in East Sussex village park

Aerial photographs show several caravans and cars parked up at Adur Park, Stone Cross, which is managed by Westham Parish Council.

Sussex Police said they were made aware of the ‘unauthorised encampment’ and ‘linked criminal damage’ yesterday (Sunday, June 9).

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are working closely with East Sussex County Council to monitor and resolve the situation.

“The public are encouraged to report any crime or suspicious activity to us online or by calling 101.

"Always call 999 in an emergency.”

More on this as we have it.

