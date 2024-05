Seventeen-year-old Charlie Cosser, who was also known as ‘Cheeks’, died following a knife attack in Warnham

A trial has begun of a teenager accused of murdering a 17-year-old boy at a party near Horsham.

Charlie Cosser, from Milford in Surrey, died in hospital two days after he was stabbed at an outdoor party in Warnham on July 23 last year.

The defendant, who was 16 at the time and cannot be named, has denied charges at Brighton Crown Court of murder and possessing a bladed article.