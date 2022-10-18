Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close, is accused of the murders of Leah Ware, from Hastings, and Alexandra Morgan, from Cranbrook, Kent, in 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

At the hearing today (Tuesday, October 18) at Hove Crown Court, Duncan Atkinson KC, for the prosecution, told the jury that the alleged murders happened last year after both women were reported missing.

Leah Ware

Last November, Brown was charged with the murder of 34-year-old mother-of-two Alexandra Morgan.

In February this year he was charged with the murder of Leah Ware, 33, a mother-of-three.

The jury was told by Mr Atkinson that Alexandra Morgan was last seen at a petrol station in Cranbrook, Kent on November 14 last year.

The court heard she had told her family she was going away and would return on November 17 but never came back.

Alexandra Morgan

She was reported missing, with police making 'extensive enquiries' as to her whereabouts, Mr Atkinson said.

The jury was told that her car was seen following Brown's car into Little Bridge Farm in Rock Lane, St Leonards on November 14 last year, according to CCTV footage shown at the hearing.

The court heard that Brown was living on the farm at the time.

In February this year, police said they had located the remains of Alexandra.

The jury was told that a forensic anthropologist had confirmed this.

Mr Atkinson told the jury that Leah Ware disappeared in early May last year.

The last confirmed sighting of Leah was on May 6, the court heard. The last time her mobile phone connected to the network, placing her at Little Bridge Farm, was on May 7, the jury was told.

Her phone completely disconnected on May 8 and has not been switched on since, Mr Atkinson said.

The court heard she was living in a shipping container at Little Bridge Farm in St Leonards and had been in a relationship with Brown for several years.

Mr Atkinson told the court that Brown was "incredibly controlling" in the relationship and that Leah "lived a life of servitude".

It was alleged at the court hearing that Brown continued to pick up Leah's medication four times a month after she disappeared until November last year when he was arrested.

Mr Atkinson also told the court that Brown continued to withdraw money from her account using a card delivered to his sister's address.

The jury was told that Brown told his neighbours at a scrap yard by the farm that Leah was in a "mental health hospital" after she disappeared. It was also alleged that he told others she had taken her own life and was "at peace now".