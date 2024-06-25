Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a father who tragically died following an incident at a pub in Chichester.

Sussex Police said David Hallatt had been enjoying an evening with workmates at The Dolphin and Anchor, in West Street, on Thursday 20 June when he was ‘assaulted by a man not known to him’.

Police said the incident occurred about 11pm, and ‘despite the best efforts’ of police and paramedics who commenced CPR, he was ‘sadly pronounced deceased at the scene’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David’s family have issued the following words, via the police, in tribute to the 57-year-old from South Yorkshire: “David was so violently taken from us. He was married for 25 years with two young daughters, aged 20 and 22.

Tributes have been paid to man killed in an incident that took place on Thursday, June 20.

“He lived for his family, and he loved his work as a tiler travelling the country. He played the electric guitar, and was an avid football and rock music fan.

“Forever in our broken hearts, Sadie (wife), and Rosie and Sally (daughters)."

Police added that Kieran Egan, 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road in Birmingham, was arrested at the scene and charged with murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 24, and has since been further remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, June 25, police said.

Police also revealed that a 42-year-old man from County Durham was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released on conditional bail.

A third man suspected of affray has been identified and efforts are ongoing to bring him into custody, police said.

Sussex Police added that detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances which led to David’s death, and urged anyone with information to report it via the Major Incident Public Portal, under Operation Arunside.