Tributes paid to 'much-loved husband, father, grandfather and friend' killed in Woodmancote collision
Police were called to the incident involving a Toyota Land Cruiser and a bus in Brighton Road at 11.38am on Tuesday, March 4.
Sussex Police said the Toyota then went on to collide with a Land Rover Freelander further along Brighton Road, and despite the best efforts of paramedics the Toyota driver, identified as Gordon Beck from Henfield, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
His family have issued the following statement: “Gordon was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”
Sussex Police said the driver of the second car, a 63-year-old woman from Henfield, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment; she has since been released and continues to recover at home.
There were no injuries to anyone on the bus, the force added.
Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage.
You can email [email protected] quoting Operation Copland.