TV show featuring Sussex Police officers is a 'real' and 'raw' look at life in the force

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The show follows response officers as they police Brighton’s night time economy, as well as officers and staff in custody and contact centres.

Filming took place over the Summer, a police spokesperson said and the first episode will be broadcast on Tuesday, March 26. The show is produced by Blast Films, the award-winning documentary company behind hits like 999: What’s Your Emergency and Forensics: The Real CSI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

hief Superintendent Rachel Carr, Divisional Commander for Brighton and Hove, said: “After the success of the first series, we are delighted to welcome Blast Films back to capture the incredible work that goes in to keeping the public safe.

The show airs on Channel 4 later this month.

“Night Coppers shows the realities of frontline policing, and demonstrates the determination, compassion and humanity of our officers, staff and community partners.

“We also wanted to show the side of policing that goes beyond the uniform. That our officers are human beings, with families, friends and private lives, who perform an extraordinary service to the public under challenging circumstances.”

Sarah Spencer, Executive Producer for Blast Films, added: "The second series of Night Coppers will continue to get into the hearts and minds of the Brighton response officers at a time when confidence in the police is at an all-time low.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Filming with a fresh cohort of new recruits as well as some of the officers from series 1, this will also be a character-led, visually distinctive, visceral series that captures what it’s really like to be policing the streets of Brighton at night, eschewing master interviews and commentary in favour of a more immersive approach."

Channel 4 Commissioning Executive Simon Cheuk Pong Lee said: “I am delighted that Night Coppers is coming back. It’s a brilliant mix of fascinating stories that offer a great opportunity to learn about the incredible work the Sussex Police do in this socially charged city.