Two arrested after 1kg of cocaine, cannabis and items linked to drug supply seized from South Downs campsite

Sussex Police have arrested a man wanted for a number of violent offences and seized a kilogram of cocaine from a campsite on the South Downs.
By Matt Pole
Published 9th Jun 2023, 12:40 BST

On Sunday, May 28, a suspicious vehicle was stopped by officers in Preston Road, Brighton and the driver – a 28-year-old man from Harlow – was arrested on suspicion of driving without a driving licence, without insurance and driving under the influence of drugs, Sussex Police confirmed.

Police said his passenger – a 42-year-old man of no fixed address – was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, threats to kill, threats with a knife and sexual assault by touching in relation to outstanding matters.

Officers found a bag filled with cash and two pieces of gold, so both the driver and passenger were further arrested on suspicion of money laundering, Sussex Police added.

Sussex Police have arrested a man wanted for a number of violent offences and seized a kilogram of cocaine from a campsite on the South Downs. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceSussex Police have arrested a man wanted for a number of violent offences and seized a kilogram of cocaine from a campsite on the South Downs. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Police said the passenger was linked to a campsite on the South Downs in Hassocks, which was searched by officers.

Inside, they found 1kg of cocaine, cannabis and items linked to drug supply, police added.

Sussex Police said he was further arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug (cocaine) and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (cannabis and cannabis resin).

Both men have been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues, police added.