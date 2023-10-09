BREAKING
Two arrested after series of drug raids in villages around Horsham

Two people have been arrested following the latest in a series of drug raids by Sussex Police in villages around Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 9th Oct 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
The force’s Tactical Enforcement Unit swooped on an address in Billingshurst yesterday (Sunday).

A Horsham Police spokesperson said: “Two suspects were arrested on suspicion of possessing a Class B controlled substance with the intent to supply and possession of offensive weapons.

"Both suspects have been released on police bail pending secondary investigation. Illegal drugs destroy lives and harm communities.”

Police have carried out a series of drug raids in villages around Horsham
Police have carried out a series of drug raids in villages around Horsham

The arrests followed an earlier raid in Pulborough on Thursday (October 5) when police officers seized a quantity of cannabis and a knuckle duster from the scene.

The spokesperson said: “A single male occupant will be questioned for possessing a Class B controlled substance and possessing an offensive weapon, under the legislation which makes possessing dangerous weapons such as knuckledusters an offence in a private setting.

“The Offensive Weapons Act 2019 was introduced to strengthen law enforcement response to violent crime. If you have information about the supply of controlled substances or have an awareness of those that possess/carry offensive weapons, please contact Sussex Police or report anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.”