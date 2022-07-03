Two arrested after ‘shotgun’ recovered in St Leonards late-night incident

One man was found with a shortened shotgun in his possession, Sussex Police said.

Police said officers were called to a report of a man carrying weapons in Oxford Road, St Leonards about 12.15am on Friday (July 1).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After police attended the scene, two men were arrested, and items including a shortened shotgun were recovered, Sussex Police said.

Police are now appealing for witnesses

No injuries were reported and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider community, police added.

Sussex Police added that Aaron Aubrey, 28, of Oxford Road, St Leonards, was charged with driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of a shortened shotgun, possession of cannabis and possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid or gas.

Daniel Cannon, 28, of Fairlight Road, Hastings, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and producing cannabis, police added.

Sussex Police said both defendants appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Saturday, July 2) and were remanded in custody following the hearing, ahead of their next court appearance on a date, which is yet to be fixed.

Anyone who saw or heard anything is asked to report it to police online or alternatively call Sussex Police 101, quoting Operation Beaumont.