Two arrested as police investigate modern slavery warrants in Worthing and Bognor Regis
Two people were arrested in Worthing and Bognor Regis earlier today (December 04), as police officers investigated modern slavery charges.
Officers executed warrants at stores in Rose Green Road, Bognor Regis and George V Avenue, Worthing at ten am this morning, in relation to alleged modern slavery offences, a spokesperson said.
A 31-year-old man and 49-year-old man were arrested and remain in custody at this time.