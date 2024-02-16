Two arrested following ‘multiple’ garage break-ins in Eastbourne
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eastbourne residents with garages and outbuildings are being urged by Sussex Police to keep their property secure and prevent thieves.
Police have recently seen a rise in reports of thefts of high-value bicycles from garages and outbuildings across the town.
Following multiple reports of break-ins at properties in Cliff Road and Pashley Road on February 10 and 11, a 20-year-old man from Eastbourne and a 14-year-old boy from Crowborough have been arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary. They have been released on conditional bail until 11 May while the investigation continues.
Inspector Sarah Taylor, of the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are acutely aware of the impact that this recent spate of thefts has had on our local community, and are continuing to work to tackle the issue.
“We encourage everyone to check that their garages and outbuildings are safe and secure, and report any suspicious activity to police, quoting Operation Dismount.”