Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eastbourne residents with garages and outbuildings are being urged by Sussex Police to keep their property secure and prevent thieves.

Police have recently seen a rise in reports of thefts of high-value bicycles from garages and outbuildings across the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following multiple reports of break-ins at properties in Cliff Road and Pashley Road on February 10 and 11, a 20-year-old man from Eastbourne and a 14-year-old boy from Crowborough have been arrested on suspicion of going equipped for burglary. They have been released on conditional bail until 11 May while the investigation continues.

Two people have been arrested after ‘multiple reports’ of break ins at garages in Eastbourne.

Inspector Sarah Taylor, of the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are acutely aware of the impact that this recent spate of thefts has had on our local community, and are continuing to work to tackle the issue.