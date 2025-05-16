Two arrested for drug possession after police ‘Day of Action’ in Eastbourne

Two people have been arrested for Class A drug possession following a police ‘Day of Action’ in Eastbourne.

Police in Eastbourne carried out a targeted ‘Day of Action’ across the town centre and Devonshire Ward last week - focusing on hotspot areas and concerns raised by the community.

Police confirmed that officers made multiple searches, resulting in two arrests for Class A drug possession.

A police spokesperson added: “Alexander Ashton, 36, of no fixed address, was also found in possession of an offensive weapon. He has been charged and bailed to appear at Hastings Magistrates' Court on July 2.

Chief Inspector Mark Evans said: “We hope to send a clear message: criminal activity in our town will not be tolerated.”

"Thanks to all residents who continue reporting concerns—these patrols clearly demonstrate the importance of this information. We are listening to your concerns and are actively tackling the issues these issues."