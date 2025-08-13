Two arrested in connection with burglary and crash involving stolen vehicle in Hastings

Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary and a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Hastings, police have said.

Sussex Police said two males were arrested on August 11 in connection with a burglary during which vehicle keys were stolen from a residential property, resulting in the subsequent theft of the vehicle.

Later that day, officers sighted the stolen vehicle being driven in the vicinity of Ravenside Retail Park, Bexhill.

Sussex Police said the vehicle failed to stop when requested and was pursued to the Hollington area of Hastings, where it was involved in a collision.

Following the crash, three males fled from the vehicle on foot, police said.

Two of the suspects were swiftly located by officers.

Sussex Police said the driver was found to be operating the vehicle without a valid licence and without insurance.

An investigation is ongoing into the burglary, the failure to stop, and associated driving offences.

Sussex Police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist our enquiries.

If you witnessed anything suspicious or have relevant CCTV or dash cam footage from the Hollington area, please contact Sussex Police online at https://orlo.uk/BuVBT or call 101 quoting reference 47250158498.