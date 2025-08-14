Two arrested in connection with commercial burglaries in Hastings

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team have arrested two men in connection with recent commercial burglaries in Hastings.

The pair have been arrested on Thursday, August 14 in connection with burglaries at a shop in Castle Street and a restaurant in Hastings Old Town.

Both suspects are currently in custody while officers continue to progress the investigation.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We understand the impact these incidents have on our local businesses and community, and we remain committed to taking swift and effective action.

“Our teams are working diligently to ensure those responsible are held to account and to prevent further offences.

“Neighbourhood policing is at the heart of our approach, being visible, responsive, and proactive in keeping Hastings safe.”