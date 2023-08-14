Two arrested in connection with Crawley murder investigation

Police said a swift response led to the arrest of two people in connection with a murder in Crawley on Sunday morning (August 13).

Officers said they responded to a report of a stabbing at a block of flats in Arthur Road at around 5.30am.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, who commenced emergency first aid, a man in his 20s was sadly pronounced deceased. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.”

Searches including a police drone and the National Police Air Service helicopter were carried out and resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old man from London and a 23-year-old man from Crawley on suspicion of murder, who have been transported to custody, according to police.

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme said: “We are treating this as a targeted attack with no threat to the wider community, and we are not seeking anyone else in connection with it at this time.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the meantime. Please come forward if you have any information that could assist us.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Churchtown. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

1 . Police by Arthur Road in Crawley Police by Arthur Road in Crawley Photo: Eddie Mitchell

