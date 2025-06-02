Two arrested in connection with series of burglaries in Chichester

Sussex Police news

An investigation into multiple break-ins in the Compton and Funtington areas between May 28 and May 29 has led to two arrests.

A 23-year-old man from Chichester, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiring to commit burglary with intent to steal, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 21-year-old woman from Chichester has also been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a Class B drug.

Both have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue, according to the police.

“Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around the time of the incidents, particularly between 11pm on Wednesday and 5am on Thursday, is asked to contact the police,” a spokesperson said.

“Relevant CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage can also be reviewed and provided to police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 098 of 29/05.”