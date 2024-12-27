Two arrested in connection with the rape of a man in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the rape of a man in Brighton, Sussex Police have confirmed.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, reported that he was approached by two unknown men near Harry Ramsdens, in Old Steine, around 3.30am on Saturday December 21, before he was raped in the nearby Steine Lane shortly afterwards.

The victim got help from a passer-by, who called the police, and continues to receive help from specialist officers as the investigation proceeds.

After a police investigation, a 40-year-old man from Redhill, Surrey, was arrested in Esher, Surrey, and a 42-year-old man from Chessington, Kingston-Upon-Thomas, was arrested ion Ramsgate, Kent. Both were arrested yesterday (December 26) on suspicion of rape, and remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Sean Booth said: “These arrests were as a direct result of excellent work from our dedicated team of staff, officers and the public.

“We are still urging anyone with information about this incident to contact police online, or by calling 101, quoting Operation Attach.”