Two people have been arrested in Hastings after a report of suspected drug dealing from a vehicle, say police.

A Hastings police spokesperson said today (Thursday, May 22): “Following a report of suspected drug dealing from a vehicle, local PCSOs identified the vehicle on Magdalen Road.

“When the vehicle stopped, both the driver and passenger were spoken to.

"Police officers were called to the scene.”

PCSOs identified the vehicle on Magdalen Road, Hastings. Pic: Google Maps

They added: "A quantity of drugs was located.”

Police said two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

The spokesperson added: “We remain committed to tackling drug-related crime and keeping our communities safe. If you have any concerns or information, please report it to us via 101 or online.”