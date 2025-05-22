Two arrested in Hastings after report of suspected drug dealing from a vehicle
Two people have been arrested in Hastings after a report of suspected drug dealing from a vehicle, say police.
A Hastings police spokesperson said today (Thursday, May 22): “Following a report of suspected drug dealing from a vehicle, local PCSOs identified the vehicle on Magdalen Road.
“When the vehicle stopped, both the driver and passenger were spoken to.
"Police officers were called to the scene.”
They added: "A quantity of drugs was located.”
Police said two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.
The spokesperson added: “We remain committed to tackling drug-related crime and keeping our communities safe. If you have any concerns or information, please report it to us via 101 or online.”