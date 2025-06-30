Two arrests as stolen vehicle recovered in East Grinstead

Officers seized an imitation firearm, drugs, cash, and a Rolex watch as part of an investigation into a stolen vehicle in East Grinstead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit were alerted to the suspected stolen Isuzu D-Max while carrying out a proactive patrol.

Sussex Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen from a rural address in Shovelstrode Lane, Ashurst Wood, on June 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was located empty by SEU officers, who completed searches in the Blackwell area of East Grinstead on 24 June.

Officers seized an imitation firearm, drugs, cash, and a Rolex watch as part of an investigation into a stolen vehicle in East Grinstead. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Police said they found a man matching the description for one of the theft suspects.

When he was detained, officers found the key to the vehicle in his pocket, and he was arrested.

SEU officers completed searches of a property linked to one of the suspects, where an imitation firearm, equipment for jamming car key signals, drugs, cash and a Rolex watch were found.

Sussex Police said all the items were seized and removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said a second man was later arrested while also approaching an address being searched by the officers.

Sussex Police can confirm that a man aged 24 from East Grinstead was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary other than a dwelling, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, acquiring, using or possessing criminal property, and possession of a class B drug.

A 25-year-old man from East Grinstead was arrested on suspicion of burglary other than a dwelling, and theft of a motor vehicle, the force added.

Sussex Police said they have both been bailed with strict conditions, pending further investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEU Inspector Ollie Pullen said: “Officers are carrying out proactive patrols to target criminals using the road networks.

“We are aware of keyless entry vehicle thefts, and managed to locate this vehicle in a housing estate in East Grinstead, where two suspects were arrested.

“Further searches found items including signal jamming equipment and an imitation firearm, which were seized along with drugs, cash, and a Rolex watch.

“It demonstrates our determination to disrupt criminals and the supply of drugs in our communities.”