Two arrests made after 65-year-old assaulted in Eastbourne

Police investigating a serious assault in Eastbourne have made two arrests in connection with the case.

A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital after a report of a confrontation with a younger man in Canute Close at about 6.20pm on Sunday, 26 October.

He remains in a serious condition in hospital, Sussex Police have confirmed.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Detectives are investigating, and two local men aged 18 and 27 have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They remain in custody at this time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Catherine O’Connor said: “We are continuing to appeal to residents and witnesses in the local area to come forward with any information that could help our investigation.

“The victim remains in a serious condition in hospital after this assault.

“The suspect is described as white, wearing dark clothing, a face covering and white trainers. He left the area in the direction of Alfred Road, passing Brittany Court.

“Anyone with relevant information, including CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or mobile phone footage in the area at the time is asked to report it to us if they have not already done so.”

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting Operation Ariel, serial 1061 of 26/10.

Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.