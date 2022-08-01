Two arrests made as police crack down on anti-social behaviour in Eastbourne

Officers said a number of proactive patrols have taken place across the district as police look to identify some of the root causes of ASB.

On Friday, July 29, a Sussex Police spokesperson said, “On Tuesday of last week officers visited an address linked to drug supply.

“Whilst at the address a male was witnessed by officers making a haste exit, a short time later he was found, searched and subsequently arrested for possession with intent to supply controlled substances.

Police on patrol in Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police

“Wednesday of last week saw local officers making visits to victims of cuckooing.

"At one of the properties visited an arrest was made for possession of both an offensive weapon and possession of drugs at the address.”

Cuckooing is when criminal gangs target the homes of vulnerable people to use for drug dealing – and victims are often left with little choice but to cooperate.

The spokesperson added: “Later in the same week officers were called to a group of around 100 youngsters causing both ASB and crime and disorder.

"Whilst there officers seized large amounts of alcohol and utilised powers under the public space protection order (which is a joint power with Eastbourne Borough Council and the Police Reform Act) in order to efficiently and robustly disperse the group.

“Left untackled we know that ASB can have a devastating impact on local communities and individuals.”

Residents have been urged to continue reporting ASB online or by calling 101 when an urgent response is not required.