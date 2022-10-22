Police said PD Rogue lead officers to two men who were suspected of failing to stop at a collision in Bedfordshire.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Officers tracked down the vehicle, which was heading towards the Hastings area, following information provided by automatic number plate recognition. When they attempted to stop the vehicle to speak with the driver, it drove into a police vehicle and then made off at speed. Officers located the vehicle a short time later with no occupants in the car, but that was no problem for PD Rogue.”

After locating one man hiding under a vehicle, PD Rogue attempted to scale a wall where handler PC Kevin Parsons guided him through a garden gate and across a bushy area before locating a second man, according to officers.

PD Rogue. Picture from Sussex Police

