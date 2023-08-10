Two bladed articles seized as police continue crackdown on knife crime in Sussex

Two bladed articles were seized last weekend during Operation Valley, Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on knife crime and serious violence.

Operation Valley officers carried out 15 stop searches, resulting in two arrests for possession of a bladed weapon and three arrests for drug-related matters, as well as the seizure of class A and B drugs.

Operation Valley officers also made seven vehicle stops. In East Sussex, a man was arrested and charged after one of these stops led to the discovery of a lock knife.