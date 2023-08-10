Two bladed articles seized as police continue crackdown on knife crime in Sussex

Operation Valley officers carried out 15 stop searches, resulting in two arrests for possession of a bladed weapon and three arrests for drug-related matters, as well as the seizure of class A and B drugs.
Operation Valley officers also made seven vehicle stops. In East Sussex, a man was arrested and charged after one of these stops led to the discovery of a lock knife.
In West Sussex, Operation Valley officers attended five incidents involving serious violence and/or weapons. Following one of these incidents, officers searched for any discarded weapons and recovered a knife