BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Two bladed articles seized as police continue crackdown on knife crime in Sussex

Two bladed articles were seized last weekend during Operation Valley, Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on knife crime and serious violence.
By Sam Pole
Published 10th Aug 2023, 07:48 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 07:54 BST

Operation Valley officers carried out 15 stop searches, resulting in two arrests for possession of a bladed weapon and three arrests for drug-related matters, as well as the seizure of class A and B drugs.

Operation Valley officers also made seven vehicle stops. In East Sussex, a man was arrested and charged after one of these stops led to the discovery of a lock knife.

In West Sussex, Operation Valley officers attended five incidents involving serious violence and/or weapons. Following one of these incidents, officers searched for any discarded weapons and recovered a knife