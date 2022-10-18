Two burglary alerts in Mid Sussex: van stolen from Haywards Heath and jewellery taken from Copthorne property
Sussex Police have reported two new burglary alerts in Mid Sussex.
The first, dated October 11, happened in High Street, Balcombe, police said.
They said a Ford Transit Custom vehicle was stolen after thieves entered a property to get the keys.
The reference is 0662.
Police said the second incident (reference 0533) happened at Copthorne Common.
They said a property was broken into by breaking a window.
Police said: “The front door was forced open. This occurred at 10.30am-11.20am on September 14. Items of jewellery were stolen.”