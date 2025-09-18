Two burglary suspects arrested in Hastings; drone unit assisted officers on patrol
While on patrol in Hastings, officers ‘observed a known prolific burglar’ travelling on a pushbike and ‘acting suspiciously’, according to the local police force.
Hastings Police’ social media post – on Wednesday, September 17 – added: “An immediate attempt was made to pursue the individual; however, he was lost from sight.
“During the same incident, a second male, also wanted in connection with multiple burglaries, was identified nearby. Officers arrested the suspect, and response colleagues transported him to custody, allowing the original officers to continue efforts to locate the first male.
“Despite a thorough area search, the suspect on the pushbike could not be located. Officers then attended his known address, situated a few streets from the initial sighting. On arrival, the suspect fled from the rear of the property and began hopping through gardens to evade police.”
Police said ‘additional support from the drone unit was requested’ and the suspect was ‘observed running along Perth Road’.
They added: “Officers gave chase and successfully detained the male, who was subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary.
“Two successful arrests and a positive outcome for everyone, if not for the suspects.”